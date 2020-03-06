Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Issued By William Blair

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

AGRX opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,365.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

