Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Issued By William Blair

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Carnival in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Shares of CCL opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Carnival has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Carnival by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.