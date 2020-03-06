Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Chevron Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVX. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. Chevron has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.