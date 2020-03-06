Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Crane Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of CR opened at $66.26 on Thursday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,843 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 1,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.