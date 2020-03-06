Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FATE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,833,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.