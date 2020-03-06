Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Issued By Imperial Capital

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

FLIR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $69,343,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1,894.6% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

