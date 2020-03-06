Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra cut their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.48.

HUN opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, VP Robert Wade Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,743.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $306,201. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,356 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,575,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 845,098 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

