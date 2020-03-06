Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By SunTrust Banks

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

PPG stock opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.23 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

