Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beigene in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.90). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beigene’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($15.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($14.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beigene in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $155.67 on Thursday. Beigene has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.52) EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Beigene by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after buying an additional 998,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beigene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,449,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 98,452 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $247,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,165,888.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,786 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

