Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for FibroGen Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Brill now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

FGEN stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $58.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at $32,156,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 237,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after buying an additional 200,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

