Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for IAC/InterActiveCorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $201.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.74. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $196.82 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,670. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 117,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,569,000 after acquiring an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

