Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issued By SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). SVB Leerink has a “In-Line” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%.

KPTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

KPTI stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.30. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 10,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $176,020.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,020.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,130 shares of company stock worth $1,835,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

