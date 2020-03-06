Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -12.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Frank Mccormick sold 82,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $3,141,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,335,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,657,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $120,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919 over the last 90 days.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.