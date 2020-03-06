Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Decreased by Analyst

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

CE stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Celanese by 23.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,089,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 20.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

