Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

GPOR opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $96.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.28. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

