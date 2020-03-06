Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Lifted by Northcoast Research (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -792.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.