Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

NYCB stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

