Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors NV Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $115.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $85.38 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

