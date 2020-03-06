Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut by Analyst

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

