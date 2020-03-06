Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Decreased by B. Riley

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Superior Industries International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley also issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

SUP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

SUP opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $59.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.03. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

