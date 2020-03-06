Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $90.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,591 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

