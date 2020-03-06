Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Campbell Soup Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Shares of CPB opened at $53.10 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

