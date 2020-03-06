Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Community Healthcare Trust Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $50.92 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 141.44 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

