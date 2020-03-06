Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $16.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2020 earnings at $65.80 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $18.56 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AZO. Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,225.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,236.47.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,029.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,080.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $924.25 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $313,996,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,640.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

