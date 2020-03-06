Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AppFolio Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AppFolio in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AppFolio’s FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APPF. ValuEngine raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.03.

AppFolio stock opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $8,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

