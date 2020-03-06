Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.