Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Increased by B. Riley

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DURECT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 104.18% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $373.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,219,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 207,691 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 922,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.