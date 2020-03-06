Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for General Electric Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

GE stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

