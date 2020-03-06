Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Lowered by Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

NYSE PB opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.85 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 120,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $61,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,904 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10,408.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

