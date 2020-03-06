Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Issued By Wedbush

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

TCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

TCF Financial stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

