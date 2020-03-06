Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Issued By William Blair

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton Vance in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EV. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.50. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.