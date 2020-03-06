Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

NYSE ETN opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.