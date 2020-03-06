Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued on Sunday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

SPR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

SPR stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $97.39.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $76,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 668,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after acquiring an additional 473,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

