Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Qorvo in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $97.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

