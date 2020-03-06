Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. Rapid7 Inc has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,610,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,290 shares of company stock worth $7,554,726. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.