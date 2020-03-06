Raymond James Comments on Pattern Energy Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PEGI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Pattern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGI opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.08. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. This is a positive change from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently -482.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

