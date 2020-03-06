Raymond James Comments on Snc-Lavalin Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNC. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.56.

Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$30.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$31.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.55. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$15.47 and a one year high of C$36.50.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

