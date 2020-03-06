Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Altagas (TSE:ALA)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.90.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of ALA opened at C$21.42 on Tuesday. Altagas has a one year low of C$17.31 and a one year high of C$22.74. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.