Reach (LON:RCH) Raised to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Reach (LON:RCH) to an add rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Reach in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of LON:RCH opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.88) on Tuesday. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 57.50 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.93 ($2.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $422.96 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 115.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Reach (LON:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) by GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Reach’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Anne Bulford acquired 11,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £14,901.90 ($19,602.60).

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

