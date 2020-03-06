RealChain One Day Volume Reaches $13,095.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One RealChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. RealChain has a total market cap of $186,607.00 and approximately $13,095.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,452,774 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

