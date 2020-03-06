Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA: MRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €119.00 ($138.37) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €108.00 ($125.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Merck KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/5/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €125.00 ($145.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Merck KGaA was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:MRK opened at €109.80 ($127.67) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €118.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.44. Merck KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a fifty-two week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

