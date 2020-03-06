Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $683.55

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $683.55 and traded as high as $759.00. Redrow shares last traded at $729.00, with a volume of 1,704,180 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDW. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective (up from GBX 1,030 ($13.55)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Redrow to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 981 ($12.90) in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 894.73 ($11.77).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 792.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 684.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

