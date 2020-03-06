Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SRAFF stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Redstar Gold has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Redstar Gold Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

