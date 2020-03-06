Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Regal Beloit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Regal Beloit from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of RBC opened at $78.24 on Thursday. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,499,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,180,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

