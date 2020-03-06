Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RF. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 22.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 408,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 74,884 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 247,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,532,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after buying an additional 131,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

