Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RF. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.73.

NYSE RF opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,825,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,235,000 after acquiring an additional 168,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,529,000 after purchasing an additional 517,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $183,638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

