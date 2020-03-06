Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. Sells 4,796 Shares

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Repligen stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.31. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 94.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

