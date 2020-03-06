Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $93.75 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,661.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $2,312,384. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

