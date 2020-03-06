Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,213 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 1.2% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $100.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

