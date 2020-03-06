Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apergy Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Equities researchers at G.Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apergy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. G.Research also issued estimates for Apergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apergy from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Apergy from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

APY stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 2.54. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apergy by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 105,026 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

